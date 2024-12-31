TCS Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4174.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹4167.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4199 and a low of ₹4112.3 during the day. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1506879 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3. The BSE volume for the day was 30,785 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1527 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4199 & ₹4112.3 yesterday to end at ₹4169.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.