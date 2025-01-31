Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 4096.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4098.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4098 and closed slightly lower at 4096.35. The stock reached a high of 4129.80 and a low of 4060.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,483,434 crore, TCS continues to show resilience. The stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 4513.98 and above its low of 3536.94, with a BSE volume of 47,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST AI a pivotal point; skilling employees for future: TCS Middle East & Africa head

https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/ai-a-pivotal-point-skilling-employees-for-future-tcs-middle-east-africa-head-11738235214850.html

31 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14135.33Support 14063.93
Resistance 24168.32Support 24025.52
Resistance 34206.73Support 33992.53
31 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4548.0, 10.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8865
    Buy20201921
    Hold991011
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2222
31 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1578 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2524 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1531 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4096.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4129.80 & 4060.60 yesterday to end at 4098.15. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

