TCS Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4098 and closed slightly lower at ₹4096.35. The stock reached a high of ₹4129.80 and a low of ₹4060.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,483,434 crore, TCS continues to show resilience. The stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹4513.98 and above its low of ₹3536.94, with a BSE volume of 47,369 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/ai-a-pivotal-point-skilling-employees-for-future-tcs-middle-east-africa-head-11738235214850.html
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4135.33
|Support 1
|4063.93
|Resistance 2
|4168.32
|Support 2
|4025.52
|Resistance 3
|4206.73
|Support 3
|3992.53
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4548.0, 10.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1531 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4129.80 & ₹4060.60 yesterday to end at ₹4098.15. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.