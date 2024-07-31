Explore
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees decline in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees decline in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 4364.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4358 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4381.25 and closed at 4380.2. The high was 4397.95 and the low was 4327.5. The market capitalization was 1,579,023.85 crore. The 52-week high was 4431.25 and the 52-week low was 3297.72. The BSE volume was 32025 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32:07 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4358, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4364.25

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4358 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4330.23 and 4400.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4330.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4400.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:16:23 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.08% today and is currently trading at 4367.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 28.18%, reaching 4367.90. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months4.48%
6 Months14.86%
YTD15.61%
1 Year28.18%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14400.93Support 14330.23
Resistance 24434.82Support 24293.42
Resistance 34471.63Support 34259.53
31 Jul 2024, 08:32:44 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101010
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
31 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1829 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3422 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1797 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02:16 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4380.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4397.95 & 4327.5 yesterday to end at 4364.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

