TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees decline in trading today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4381.25 and closed at ₹4380.2. The high was ₹4397.95 and the low was ₹4327.5. The market capitalization was ₹1,579,023.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4431.25 and the 52-week low was ₹3297.72. The BSE volume was 32025 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4358, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4364.25
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4358 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4330.23 and ₹4400.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4330.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4400.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.08% today and is currently trading at ₹4367.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 28.18%, reaching ₹4367.90. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|4.48%
|6 Months
|14.86%
|YTD
|15.61%
|1 Year
|28.18%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4400.93
|Support 1
|4330.23
|Resistance 2
|4434.82
|Support 2
|4293.42
|Resistance 3
|4471.63
|Support 3
|4259.53
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1829 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3422 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1797 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4380.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4397.95 & ₹4327.5 yesterday to end at ₹4364.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend