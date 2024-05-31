Active Stocks
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3735.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3737.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3781, with a high of 3794.7 and a low of 3717, closing at 3805.45. The market capitalization was 1351645.13 cr, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3141.65. The BSE volume was 169744 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:44:39 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 26.14%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:30:54 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3737.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3735.8

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3737.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3705.77 and 3784.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3705.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3784.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:20:32 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price is up by 0.22% today, currently trading at 3743.85. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 14.10% to 3743.85. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-10.48%
6 Months7.62%
YTD-1.05%
1 Year14.1%
31 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13784.72Support 13705.77
Resistance 23829.03Support 23671.13
Resistance 33863.67Support 33626.82
31 May 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 15.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191915
    Hold10101011
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
31 May 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1853 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 169 k.

31 May 2024, 08:02:27 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3805.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3794.7 & 3717 yesterday to end at 3805.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

