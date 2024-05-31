TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3781, with a high of ₹3794.7 and a low of ₹3717, closing at ₹3805.45. The market capitalization was ₹1351645.13 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3141.65. The BSE volume was 169744 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3737.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3705.77 and ₹3784.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3705.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3784.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price is up by 0.22% today, currently trading at ₹3743.85. Over the past year, TCS shares have increased by 14.10% to ₹3743.85. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-10.48%
|6 Months
|7.62%
|YTD
|-1.05%
|1 Year
|14.1%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3784.72
|Support 1
|3705.77
|Resistance 2
|3829.03
|Support 2
|3671.13
|Resistance 3
|3863.67
|Support 3
|3626.82
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 15.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 169 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3794.7 & ₹3717 yesterday to end at ₹3805.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.