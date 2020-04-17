Market LIVE: Indices in the green in pre-opening; Nifty above 9,200

Market at close on Thursday

Indian stock markets ended higher on Thursday while mid and smallcap stocks outperformed peers as investors rushed to buy shares expecting the government to dole out revival package soon.

Sensex rose over 780 points from the day’s low to close 0.7% higher at 30,602 after swinging between a loss of as much as 1.2% and a gain of as much as 1%. Nifty added 67 points or 0.8% to close at 8,993.