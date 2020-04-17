Indian stock markets are expected to be firm in Friday (PTI)
Market LIVE: Indices in the green in pre-opening; Nifty above 9,200

2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 09:12 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks rose with US and European futures amid tentative steps to restart the American economy and progress on the fight against the coronavirus.
  • Wall Street rose on Thursday as Amazon.com and Netflix surged to record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%.

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

17 Apr 2020, 09:11:59 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

TCS, IndiGo, Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Motherson Sumi are among the top stocks that could be in news in Friday's trading session.

17 Apr 2020, 09:04:42 AM IST

Market pre-opening

The benchmark indices were in the green in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:01 am, the benchmark Sensex rose 587 points at 31,189. Nifty advanced 296 points 9,289.

17 Apr 2020, 08:51:54 AM IST

Market at close on Thursday

Indian stock markets ended higher on Thursday while mid and smallcap stocks outperformed peers as investors rushed to buy shares expecting the government to dole out revival package soon.

Sensex rose over 780 points from the day’s low to close 0.7% higher at 30,602 after swinging between a loss of as much as 1.2% and a gain of as much as 1%. Nifty added 67 points or 0.8% to close at 8,993.

17 Apr 2020, 08:41:29 AM IST

Crude update

Oil prices rose on Friday with Brent gaining nearly 3% after President Donald Trump laid out guidelines on reviving a US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that has punched a huge hole in global demand for crude and refined products.

Brent was up by 75 cents, or 2.7%, at $28.57 a barrel by 0058 GMT, while U.S. crude for May delivery, which expires on April 21, was up 1 cent, or 0.1%, at $19.88 a barrel. The more active June contract was up $1.1, or 4.3%, at $26.63.

17 Apr 2020, 08:38:38 AM IST

Asian stocks edge higher

Asian stocks rose with US and European futures amid tentative steps to restart the American economy and progress on the fight against the coronavirus.

Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 2.6%.

Futures on the S&P 500 advanced 3.4% as of 11:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge climbed 0.6% on Thursday.

Japan’s Topix index added 1.3%.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 2.5%.

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9%.

Hang Seng Index rose 2.5%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 2.9%.

17 Apr 2020, 08:38:38 AM IST

US stocks rally

Wall Street rose on Thursday as Amazon.com and Netflix surged to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,537.68, the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points, or 0.58%, to 2,799.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.19 points, or 1.66%, to 8,532.36.

