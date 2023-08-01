Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023
Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 1115.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1135.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1118.05, while the close price was ₹1115.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1137.95 and a low of ₹1118.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹110,775.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 90,211 shares.
01 Aug 2023, 11:00:42 AM IST
