Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM ISTLivemint
Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 1115.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1137.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1118.05 and closed at ₹1115.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1137.95, while the lowest was ₹1118.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,853.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 92,537 shares.
01 Aug 2023, 11:07:17 AM IST
