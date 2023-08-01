Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1118.05, while the close price was ₹1115.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1137.95 and a low of ₹1118.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹110,775.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 90,211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1115.65 yesterday
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 90,241 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,115.65.