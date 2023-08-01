Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 1115.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1137.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1118.05 and closed at 1115.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1137.95, while the lowest was 1118.05. The market capitalization of the company is 110,853.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 92,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1115.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 92,637. The closing price for the day was 1,115.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.