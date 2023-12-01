Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1221.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹1228.1 and a low of ₹1215.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,619.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹982.95 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 10,634 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
