Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1317.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1326.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1319.95 and closed at 1317.7 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 1335.85, while the low was 1312.5. The company's market capitalization is 129,455.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1416 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 22,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1317.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,317 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1317.7.

