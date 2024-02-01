Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1319.95 and closed at ₹1317.7 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1335.85, while the low was ₹1312.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹129,455.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1416 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 22,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.