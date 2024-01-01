Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at a price of ₹1286 and closed at ₹1286.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1291.7 and a low of ₹1268 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹124,226.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.6 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 93,935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1265.2 and the high price is ₹1276.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1273.9. The bid price for the stock is 1282.0, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 1282.7, with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 13,885,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|-5.16%
|6 Months
|12.54%
|YTD
|25.21%
|1 Year
|25.61%
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is ₹1269 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -3.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its value.
The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1272.6 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -13.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05% and has decreased by ₹13.55.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 93,935 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1286.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!