Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1272.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1269 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at a price of 1286 and closed at 1286.15. The stock reached a high of 1291.7 and a low of 1268 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 124,226.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 93,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1265.2 and the high price is 1276.

01 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1277.5 as against previous close of 1281.9

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1273.9. The bid price for the stock is 1282.0, with a bid quantity of 600. The offer price is 1282.7, with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 13,885,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months-5.16%
6 Months12.54%
YTD25.21%
1 Year25.61%
01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1269, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1272.6

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1269 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -3.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1272.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1286.15

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1272.6 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -13.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05% and has decreased by 13.55.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1286.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 93,935 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1286.15.

