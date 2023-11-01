Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1126.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1139.85 and closed at 1126.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1139.85, while the lowest was 1115.7. The market capitalization of the company is 110,628.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 19,442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1134, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1126.85

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1134, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 7.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.63% or 7.15 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1126.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 19,442 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1126.85.

