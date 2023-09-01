Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1196.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1201.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1196.85 and closed at 1196.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1214.4 and a low of 1196.85. The company has a market capitalization of 117,163.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 34,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1201.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1196.9

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is at 1201.75. There has been a 0.41 percent change, with a net change of 4.85.

01 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1196.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 34,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1196.9.

