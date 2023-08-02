comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 1115.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1143.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra opened at 1118.05 and closed at 1115.65 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was 1154, while the lowest price was 1118.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 111,467.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. On the BSE, a total of 216,719 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:25:32 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1115.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 216,719 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1115.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout