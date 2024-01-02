Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 1272.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1298.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1270.7 and closed at 1272.6. The stock's highest price during the day was 1304, while the lowest price was 1265.2. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 126,715.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1332.6, and the 52-week low is 982.95. On the BSE, a total of 39,009 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1298.1, up 2% from yesterday's ₹1272.6

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price of the stock is 1298.1. The stock has experienced a 2% percent change, with a net change of 25.5.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1272.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the company had a trading volume of 39,009 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1272.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.