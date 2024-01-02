Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1270.7 and closed at ₹1272.6. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1304, while the lowest price was ₹1265.2. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹126,715.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1332.6, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. On the BSE, a total of 39,009 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1298.1. The stock has experienced a 2% percent change, with a net change of 25.5.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the company had a trading volume of 39,009 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1272.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!