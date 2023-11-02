Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1133.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1132.1 and the close price was 1133.15. The stock reached a high of 1138.2 and a low of 1121.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 109,747.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 36,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1133.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 36,204 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,133.15.

