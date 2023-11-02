Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was ₹1132.1 and the close price was ₹1133.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1138.2 and a low of ₹1121.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹109,747.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 36,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.