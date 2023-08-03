Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1143.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1146.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1143.5 and closed at ₹1143.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1152.4, while the low was ₹1125.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹111,740.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 109,884 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:02:56 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1143.55 yesterday
