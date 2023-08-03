Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1143.5 and closed at ₹1143.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1152.4, while the low was ₹1125.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹111,740.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 109,884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.