Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1143.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1146.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1143.5 and closed at 1143.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 1152.4, while the low was 1125.6. The company's market capitalization is 111,740.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, while the 52-week low is 968.17. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 109,884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1143.55 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 109,884 shares. The closing price for the day was 1143.55.

