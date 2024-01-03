Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 1298.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1277.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1299.35 and closed at 1298.10. The highest price during the day was 1299.35, while the lowest price was 1273.15. The market capitalization of the company is 124,744.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.60, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 52,583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1298.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Tech Mahindra on the BSE was 52,583 shares. The closing price for Tech Mahindra on that day was 1,298.1.

