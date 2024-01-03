Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1299.35 and closed at ₹1298.10. The highest price during the day was ₹1299.35, while the lowest price was ₹1273.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹124,744.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.60, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 52,583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.