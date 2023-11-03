Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Tech Mahindra had an open price of ₹1119.1 and a closing price of ₹1124.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1130.4 and a low of ₹1114. The market capitalization of the company is ₹109,103.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹982.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 29,911 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.