Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 1142.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1161.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1140 and closed at 1146.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1146.5 and a low of 1122 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 111,345.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 156,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1161.85, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹1142.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1161.85. There has been a percent change of 1.71, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 19.55, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, these figures indicate that Tech Mahindra's stock is performing well in the market.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1157, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1142.3

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1157, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 14.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.29%. The net change of 14.7 suggests that the stock has gained 14.7 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

04 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1148.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1142.3

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1148.75 with a net change of 6.45, which represents a percent change of 0.56%. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% from its previous closing price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1142.3, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1146.35

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1142.3. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of 4.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1146.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 156,195 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1146.35.

