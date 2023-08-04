Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1140 and closed at ₹1146.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1146.5 and a low of ₹1122 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹111,345.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 156,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.