Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1220.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1217.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1221.05 and closed at 1220.6. The stock reached a high of 1226.35 and a low of 1212 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 118,790.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 136,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

