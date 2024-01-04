Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1244.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1266.3 and closed at 1277.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1273 and a low of 1240. The market capitalization of the company is 121,454.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,692 shares.

04 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The Tech Mahindra stock reached a low of 1232 and a high of 1254.6 on the current day.

04 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1254.15 as against previous close of 1249.15

Tech Mahindra is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1236.6. The bid price for the stock is 1242.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1242.35. There is a bid quantity of 600 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is 13686600.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1236.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1244.2

Tech Mahindra stock has a current price of 1236.15. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.05, suggesting a decrease of 8.05 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.81%
3 Months-5.62%
6 Months5.89%
YTD-2.24%
1 Year21.53%
04 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1244.2, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹1277.9

Tech Mahindra stock price is currently at 1244.2 with a percent change of -2.64 and a net change of -33.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.64% or 33.7.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1277.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's BSE volume was 34,692 shares, and the closing price was 1277.9.

