Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops Amidst Market Turmoil

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1266.3 and closed at ₹1277.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1273 and a low of ₹1240. The market capitalization of the company is ₹121,454.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.6 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tech Mahindra stock reached a low of ₹1232 and a high of ₹1254.6 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1236.6. The bid price for the stock is 1242.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1242.35. There is a bid quantity of 600 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is 13686600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tech Mahindra stock has a current price of ₹1236.15. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.05 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.81%
|3 Months
|-5.62%
|6 Months
|5.89%
|YTD
|-2.24%
|1 Year
|21.53%
Tech Mahindra stock price is currently at ₹1244.2 with a percent change of -2.64 and a net change of -33.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.64% or ₹33.7.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra's BSE volume was 34,692 shares, and the closing price was ₹1277.9.
