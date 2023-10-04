Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges on weak earnings report

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1220.2 and closed at ₹1223.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1230.4, while the lowest price was ₹1213.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,577.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 62,229 shares.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1210. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.46% percent change, resulting in a net change of -5.55.
