Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges on weak earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1215.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1210 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1220.2 and closed at 1223.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1230.4, while the lowest price was 1213.2. The market capitalization of the company is 118,577.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, while the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 62,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1210, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1215.55

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1210. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.46% percent change, resulting in a net change of -5.55.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1223.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 62,229 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,223.1.

