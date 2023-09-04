comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1227.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1203 and closed at 1201.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1229.8 and a low of 1203. The company's market cap is 119,640.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 58,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra September futures opened at 1240.0 as against previous close of 1235.8

Tech Mahindra is a technology company with a spot price of 1231.5. The bid price is 1235.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1235.85. There is a bid quantity of 1200 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest stands at 12156600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:07 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1227.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1227.15

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1227.7 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 0.55 points.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:43:39 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1234.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1227.15

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1234.5. There has been a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:31:08 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:30:34 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.24%
3 Months4.6%
6 Months13.17%
YTD20.82%
1 Year18.66%
04 Sep 2023, 09:10:40 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1231.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1227.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1231.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 08:19:59 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1201.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 58205 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1201.75.

