Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1203 and closed at ₹1201.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1229.8 and a low of ₹1203. The company's market cap is ₹119,640.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 58,205 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra September futures opened at 1240.0 as against previous close of 1235.8 Tech Mahindra is a technology company with a spot price of 1231.5. The bid price is 1235.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1235.85. There is a bid quantity of 1200 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest stands at 12156600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1227.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1227.15 The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1227.7 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 0.55 points.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.24% 3 Months 4.6% 6 Months 13.17% YTD 20.82% 1 Year 18.66%

