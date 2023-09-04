Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1203 and closed at ₹1201.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1229.8 and a low of ₹1203. The company's market cap is ₹119,640.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 58,205 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.24%
|3 Months
|4.6%
|6 Months
|13.17%
|YTD
|20.82%
|1 Year
|18.66%
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 58205 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1201.75.
