Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock surges as positive trading continues

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1249.8 and closed at ₹1244.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1254.6, while the lowest price was ₹1231.6. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹121,815.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.6, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 82,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.