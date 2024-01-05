Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock surges as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1244.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1247.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1249.8 and closed at 1244.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1254.6, while the lowest price was 1231.6. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 121,815.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 82,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1247.9, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1244.2

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at 1247.9 with a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.7.

05 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1244.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 82,704 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1244.2.

