Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1215.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1204.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1210 and closed at 1215.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1212, while the lowest price was 1186.5. The market capitalization of the company is 117,484.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 981.59, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 75,892 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1215.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Tech Mahindra shares on the BSE was 75,892. The closing price for the shares was 1215.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.