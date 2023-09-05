Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1231.3 and closed at ₹1227.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1265, while the lowest was ₹1226.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹123,330.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. On the BSE, there were 52,415 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.