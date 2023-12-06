Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1223.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1220.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:42:04 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 09:36:36 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.51%
3 Months
-7.64%
6 Months
12.37%
YTD
20.09%
1 Year
10.99%
06 Dec 2023, 09:10:13 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:01:27 AM IST
