Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1220.25, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1223.55
06 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|-7.64%
|6 Months
|12.37%
|YTD
|20.09%
|1 Year
|10.99%
06 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1223.55 on last trading day