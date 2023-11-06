Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1126.35 and closed at ₹1115.90 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1135.80, while the lowest price was ₹1116.80. The company has a market capitalization of ₹110,557.92 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 116,415 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|-1.55%
|6 Months
|9.33%
|YTD
|11.48%
|1 Year
|9.49%
The Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1132.95 with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 17.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 116,415 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,115.9.
