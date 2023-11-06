Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 1115.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1132.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1126.35 and closed at 1115.90 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1135.80, while the lowest price was 1116.80. The company has a market capitalization of 110,557.92 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1319.95 and 982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 116,415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months-1.55%
6 Months9.33%
YTD11.48%
1 Year9.49%
06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1132.95, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1115.9

The Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1132.95 with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 17.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1115.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 116,415 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,115.9.

