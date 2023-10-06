Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets in trading today

Hello User
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1205.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1218.5 and closed at 1204.75. The stock reached a high of 1223.9 and a low of 1199.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 117,748.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, while the 52-week low is 981.59. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 37,772 shares on the BSE.

06 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1205.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1205.8

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1205.6 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a very slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1204.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 37,772 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1204.75.

