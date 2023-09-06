Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1259.9 and closed at ₹1256.45. The high for the day was ₹1266.4, while the low was ₹1248.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹122,457.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 59,492 shares.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1254, which represents a percent change of -0.16. The net change in the stock price is -2.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.72%
|3 Months
|10.25%
|6 Months
|15.09%
|YTD
|23.43%
|1 Year
|19.84%
The current data shows that Tech Mahindra stock has a price of ₹1256.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 59,492 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,256.45.
