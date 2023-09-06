Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1256.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1254 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1259.9 and closed at 1256.45. The high for the day was 1266.4, while the low was 1248.7. The company has a market capitalization of 122,457.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 59,492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1254, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1256.05

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1254, which represents a percent change of -0.16. The net change in the stock price is -2.05.

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.72%
3 Months10.25%
6 Months15.09%
YTD23.43%
1 Year19.84%
06 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1256.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1256.45

The current data shows that Tech Mahindra stock has a price of 1256.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

06 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1256.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 59,492 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,256.45.

