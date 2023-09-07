Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plunges as investors react to weak earnings report

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1256.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1251.25 and closed at 1256.05. The stock reached a high of 1259.95 and a low of 1235.8. The market capitalization of the company is 121,687.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1270.35 and 968.17 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 78,146 shares on the BSE.

07 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1248.15, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1256.05

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1248.15, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -7.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1256.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 78,146 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 1,256.05.

