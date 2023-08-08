Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1175.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1183.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1176.1 and closed at ₹1175.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1192.8 and a low of ₹1172.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹115,380.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,624 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
