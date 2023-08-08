Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1176.1 and closed at ₹1175.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1192.8 and a low of ₹1172.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹115,380.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,624 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.