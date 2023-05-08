Hello User
Tech Mahindra sees gains in the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Livemint
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's opening price for the current session was 1037.7. The highest price reached during the session was 1045.8, while the lowest was 1035.3.

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1037.7 and closed at 1036.85. The high for the day was 1045.8, while the low was 1035.3. The company's market cap was 101249.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 1256.57 and a 52-week low of 914.67. The BSE volume for the day was 15493 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:27 AM IST Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1037.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1036.85

Tech Mahindra's current stock price is 1037.55 with a change of 0.07% and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a relatively stable performance in the stock market.

08 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1037, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1036.85

As of the current data, Tech Mahindra stock is trading at 1037 with a marginal net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.01. This suggests that the stock is relatively stable and not experiencing significant fluctuations in value. Further analysis of market trends and company performance may be required to determine the long-term outlook for Tech Mahindra stock.

08 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1040.7, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1036.85

Tech Mahindra, an Indian IT services company, is currently trading at a price of 1040.7. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 3.85. The current data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, further analysis is required to determine the overall performance of the company and its potential for future growth.

08 May 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1039.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1036.85

As of the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1039.25 with a net change of 2.4 and a percent change of 0.23. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight increase in value. However, it is important to note that stock prices are subject to constant fluctuations based on market conditions and company performance.

08 May 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1036.85 yesterday

On the last day of Tech Mahindra BSE trading, the volume was 15493 shares and the closing price was 1036.85.

