Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1144.7 and closed at ₹1142.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1150, while the lowest price was ₹1137. The company's market capitalization is ₹112085.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹982.95 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 33767.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCL Technologies
|1275.5
|1.65
|0.13
|1311.0
|1011.6
|346127.98
|LTI Mindtree
|5190.0
|3.75
|0.07
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153523.69
|Tech Mahindra
|1146.15
|-2.45
|-0.21
|1319.95
|982.95
|100851.1
|Tata Elxsi
|8281.0
|102.0
|1.25
|8210.0
|5708.1
|51571.12
|Persistent Systems
|6235.05
|12.6
|0.2
|6346.9
|3610.57
|47651.37
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1147.05, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tech Mahindra's stock reached a low of ₹1147.9 and a high of ₹1153 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|-3.35%
|6 Months
|9.66%
|YTD
|13.05%
|1 Year
|10.96%
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,767. The closing price for the day was ₹1,142.85.
