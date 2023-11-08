Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1148.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1147.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1144.7 and closed at 1142.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1150, while the lowest price was 1137. The company's market capitalization is 112085.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 982.95 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 33767.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1275.51.650.131311.01011.6346127.98
LTI Mindtree5190.03.750.075590.04120.0153523.69
Tech Mahindra1146.15-2.45-0.211319.95982.95100851.1
Tata Elxsi8281.0102.01.258210.05708.151571.12
Persistent Systems6235.0512.60.26346.93610.5747651.37
08 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1147.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1148.6

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1147.05, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra's stock reached a low of 1147.9 and a high of 1153 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1149.25, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1148.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1149.25. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.06% or 0.65 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months-3.35%
6 Months9.66%
YTD13.05%
1 Year10.96%
08 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1150.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1148.6

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1150.3. There has been a 0.15% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

08 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1142.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,767. The closing price for the day was 1,142.85.

