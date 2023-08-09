Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1205.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1213.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1185.7 and closed at 1183.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1208.9, while the lowest price was 1175. The market capitalization of the company is 117,500.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 181,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1213.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1205.3

As of the current data, Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1213.5, with a 0.68% percent change and a net change of 8.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

09 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1216.2, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1205.3

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1216.2. There has been a 0.9% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

09 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1210.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1205.3

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1210.5. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

09 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1212.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1205.3

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1212.4, representing a 0.59% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.1.

09 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1214, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1205.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1214. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.7, which means that the stock has gained 8.7 points since the last update.

09 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1208.65, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1205.3

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1208.65. It has experienced a 0.28% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

09 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1205.3, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹1183.7

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at 1205.3, with a net change of 21.6 and a percent change of 1.82. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value. Investors who hold shares of Tech Mahindra would have experienced a profit with this recent increase in stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1183.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 181,037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1183.7.

