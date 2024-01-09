Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 1227.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1246.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at 1249.05. The stock had a high of 1253.85 and a low of 1221. The market capitalization of the company is 119,780.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1246.65, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1227.05

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently 1246.65, representing a 1.6% increase. The net change is 19.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1236.15, while the high price reached 1251.

09 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1241.9 as against previous close of 1229.2

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1243.75. The bid price is 1247.35 and the offer price is 1247.6. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 1200. The open interest for the stock is 13566000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1239, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1227.05

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1239, which represents a 0.97% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.95.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.26%
3 Months-6.95%
6 Months7.13%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year24.62%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1240, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1227.05

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1240 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 12.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and the net change in price is 12.95 rupees.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1249.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 63,121 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 1249.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.