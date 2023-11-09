Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets amid market downturn

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's open price was ₹1152.9, close price was ₹1148.6, high was ₹1153, and low was ₹1137.3. The market capitalization was ₹111,231.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1319.95, and the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 29,214 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1139.85, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -8.75.
