Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1148.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1139.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's open price was 1152.9, close price was 1148.6, high was 1153, and low was 1137.3. The market capitalization was 111,231.25 crore. The 52-week high was 1319.95, and the 52-week low was 982.95. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 29,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1139.85, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1148.6

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1139.85, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -8.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant changes in the near future.

09 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1148.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 29,214 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,148.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.