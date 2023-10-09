Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges on Positive Trading Day

Tech Mahindra had an open price of ₹1205.6 and a close price of ₹1205.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1223.2 and a low of ₹1205.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,640.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1319.95 and ₹981.59, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 124,027 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.4. The bid price is 1227.45 and the offer price is 1228.7. The bid quantity is 2400 and the offer quantity is 600. The open interest for the stock is 12,513,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1223.2 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is at ₹1216.2 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 10.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra recorded a volume of 124,027 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1205.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!