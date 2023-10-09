Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1216.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1223.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra had an open price of 1205.6 and a close price of 1205.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1223.2 and a low of 1205.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 118,640.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 981.59, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 124,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1214.0 as against previous close of 1219.1

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1224.4. The bid price is 1227.45 and the offer price is 1228.7. The bid quantity is 2400 and the offer quantity is 600. The open interest for the stock is 12,513,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1223.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1216.2

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1223.2 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1216.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1205.8

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is at 1216.2 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 10.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1205.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra recorded a volume of 124,027 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1205.8.

