Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM ISTLivemint
Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 1205.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1202.05 and closed at ₹1205.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹1236.35, while the low was ₹1201.5. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹119,708.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 74,549 shares on the last day.
10 Aug 2023, 08:15:57 AM IST
