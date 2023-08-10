Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 1205.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1202.05 and closed at 1205.3. The stock's high for the day was 1236.35, while the low was 1201.5. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 119,708.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 74,549 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1205.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a total volume of 74,549 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1205.3.

