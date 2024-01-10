Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 1227.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Tech Mahindra opened at 1240 and closed at 1227.05. It reached a high of 1251 and a low of 1232.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 120,937.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1332.6, while the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26,276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 26,276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1227.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.