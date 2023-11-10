Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 1139.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at a price of 1139.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1139.2 and a low of 1117.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 109,684.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 982.95 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 57,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 57,340 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,139.15.

