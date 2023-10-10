Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 1216.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1200.05 and closed at 1216.2. The stock had a high of 1227.55 and a low of 1200 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 118,192.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 981.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,018 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1216.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 45018 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1216.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.