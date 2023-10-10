Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1200.05 and closed at ₹1216.2. The stock had a high of ₹1227.55 and a low of ₹1200 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,192.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹981.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,018 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1216.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 45018 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1216.2.